Education reform, more tax relief in throne speech as Manitoba sets new pandemic course

More remote learning options for students will be offered as Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government grapples with a pandemic that it says emphasizes the need for tax relief and a long-awaited reform to the education system.

In Wednesday's speech from the throne, Premier Brian Pallister's team set out a range of initiatives they say will protect Manitobans' health and pocketbooks. His government also vowed to spend less money on bureaucracy within the education system.

The speech, which lays out the government's legislative agenda, signalled that Manitoba will develop a blended learning strategy consisting of remote and in-class learning options for every student during the pandemic, regardless of where they live.

The province intends to phase out the education property tax, a 2019 campaign promise, beginning next year. The government also will eliminate probate fees on estates and remove the provincial sales tax from income tax preparation, as previously promised.

Pallister said he can cut taxes while keeping the government's finances under control, but to handle the pandemic, he cannot reduce taxes "as much as I liked," referring to a promise earlier this year to cut the provincial sales tax by an additional one percentage point.

"I don't think it's achievable in the not-too-distant future," Pallister told reporters during an embargoed briefing before the throne speech was read.

The government plans to set a course for a "gradual, careful return" to a balanced budget over the next two terms in government, which are usually four years each.

Earlier this month, the province celebrated posting a modest surplus in fiscal year 2019-20, but the government is forecasting a $2.9 billion deficit next year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speech prioritized health care. The government said it will establish more COVID-19 testing sites and screening capacity, reduce wait times for cataract surgery and joint replacements and provide more renal dialysis services in Steinbach.

Less time, money 'wasted'

The PCs promise to transform Manitoba's education system, improving student outcomes and providing more accountability measures.

A funding increase of $1.6 billion is promised over the next four years.

"We need more resources directed into teaching and learning and less time and money wasted on school administration and red tape," says the speech, read in the legislature by Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.

Teachers and principals must not be "distracted by time-consuming bureaucracy," she read.

"And we need parents to be given the chance to be more involved in their children's education, not less."

Pallister said a review of Manitoba's kindergarten to Grade 12 system would be released publicly in the "not-too-distant future," but he wouldn't commit to a timeline.

The planned reforms shouldn't be shelved indefinitely, he said.

"We shouldn't use the pandemic as a reason to stop."

The provincial government says Manitoba needs more tax relief sooner, not later, and it's vowing to deliver on that. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

On child care, the province said it would develop a modern system and funding model. The new system will provide greater equity in the supports provided to families, and more choices and flexibility, the speech promised.

The government also plans to create an independent economic development agency to attract investment and international trading opportunities.

That agency will examine the value of a venture capital investment fund to help businesses, the province said.

Pallister's government also promises to put forward legislation to better align post-secondary institutions with market needs. The premier has been criticized for dictating the purpose of post-secondary education.

Welcoming immigrants

Immigrants will be invited into the province through the creation of a "special immigration credential recognition program."

The speech also promised legislation to prevent "illegal protests and blockades," referring to the railway blockades earlier this year. Pallister said police agencies want greater clarity in terms of the rules.

The government reaffirmed some previous commitments, such as a new income support program for people with disabilities, changes to income assistance programs that will instill "greater self-reliance" and reintroducing legislation to ease restrictions on Sunday and holiday shopping and create a capital planning region for the Winnipeg metropolitan area.

The province still plans to rejig the Public Utilities Board, which would involve the government temporarily dictating rate changes until multi-year hearings are established. To that end, the government will instruct Manitoba Hydro to keep this year's rate increase request to below three per cent.