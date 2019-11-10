All over the province, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Manitobans congregated to remember those who put their lives on the line in battle — and those who did not come home.

Droves of veterans and citizens were in attendance at the Remembrance Day ceremony held at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

"To all of our veterans, we have a simple, yet heartfelt message for you: thank you," Warrant Officer Maria Toone said to the crowd.

"We ask that we may be faithful stewards of the freedom that has been granted."

One such veteran is 101-year-old Ralph Wild.

Wild, who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Battle of Britain and later became a bomber pilot during the Second World War, was recognized for his service at the beginning of Monday's ceremony.

Ralph Wild, who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Battle of Britain during the Second World War, turned 101 years old in September. (Renee Kelly)

Meanwhile, hundreds of people withstood frigid temperatures to attend a ceremony at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, where members of the Royal Winnipeg Rifles fired a 21-gun salute for fallen Canadian soldiers.

"It is just terrific to see people out, especially in this weather," said Royal Winnipeg Rifles veteran John Robins about Monday's turnout.

"We have so many good things in Canada, so many freedoms: freedom to say what we want, to be here and see this; the freedom to speak whatever language you want, to pray how you want — if you want."

Veteran John Robins chats with other veterans after the Royal Winnipeg Rifles Association Remembrance Day Service. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"These freedoms didn't come free. They were bought with blood, and it was the blood of veterans that did it," Robins said.

Robins, who joined the army in 1977, said he doesn't hold himself to the same standard as the people who fought in the First World War, Second World War, Korea or Afghanistan.

"We all try to do our duty, but those are the guys who really carried the weight for us."