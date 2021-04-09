Manitobans remember Prince Philip, royal with 'zest for life' who supported youth and research

When Dwight MacAulay heard the news that Prince Philip had died, he thought back to when he met the Duke of Edinburgh years ago in Winnipeg, at the 2004 opening of Red River College's Princess Street campus.

"What struck me is how much he really enjoyed talking to young people," said MacAulay, a former chief of protocol for the Manitoba government.

"He really had a twinkle in his eye when he was talking to young people and hearing about where they came from and who they were and what they wanted to do."

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip's death early Friday morning. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

His death came more than three years after he formally stepped back from public life , a retreat that had been happening gradually for several years.

MacAulay told CBC's Information Radio host Marcy Markusa that in his role with the province, he was in charge of organizing many of Prince Philip's visits — both solo and with the Queen — to Manitoba over nearly two decades.

He only met the Royal Family member a handful of times, but those meetings still left an impression — from Prince Philip's "zest for life" to the fact that, according to MacAulay, he likely had the best posture of any man over 90.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip make another visit to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in 1959. (CBC Archives)

"[He] struck me as being interested in life, interested in people. You know, he had this famous line that he gave — I think probably all over the world when he was asked to be involved in an event — he called himself the world's greatest plaque unveiler," MacAulay said.

"The Royal Family will probably never be the same. You know, to most people in the world, Queen Elizabeth has been the only queen that we've known. And, of course, her husband, Prince Philip, was always by her side."

One of Prince Philip's visits to Manitoba that MacAulay remembers is when the royal came to present the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which was established in 1956 and promotes personal achievement among young people across the country.

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon signed the the official book of condolence for Prince Philip on Friday alongside Premier Brian Pallister at the Manitoba Legislative Building. (Kristine Derksen/Government of Manitoba)

Caitlyn Lockhart, now Manitoba's award officer for the prize, said she remembers how much it meant when she first received the honour herself.

"When I think about what the award's given me, [it's] the platform … especially as an Indigenous person, but also as a young woman," said Lockhart, who is Cree and a member of War Lake First Nation in northern Manitoba.

"It really gives an individual their passion, purpose and place."

Dr. Meir Kryger had an even more personal experience with Prince Philip when the royal visited Winnipeg to receive an award from the St. Boniface Hospital Research Foundation in the late 1970s.

The Duke of Edinburgh made a stop at Kryger's sleep lab — one of the first in Canada — which at the time was doing research that many people scoffed at, Kryger said.

Prince Philip showed up with no security and asked questions that showed he had been briefed on the topic, Kryger said. To a young researcher, it meant the world to see the look of "wonder" on the royal's face.

"It was kind of validating to speak to someone who had some authority, who actually was interested and believed what I was telling them," said Kryger, now a professor at Yale University.

Legacy of colonization

Ry Moran, founding director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba, said Prince Philip also represented the Crown's relationship with Indigenous peoples and the Royal Family's history of colonization.

It's a history that must be reckoned with, said Moran, now the associate university librarian for reconciliation at the University of Victoria.

"Somebody like Prince Philip, I think, kind of sits in some ways on the periphery of that," Moran said.

"The history of colonization is one that has left untold human rights violations across the world and significant amounts of intergenerational trauma. We have to have hard conversations and the Royal Family has to take a look at this history in the eye and do its own kind of reconciliation."

Several officials in Manitoba also released statements of condolences following the announcement of Prince Philip's death.

That included Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who noted some of the royal's stops in the city, including the opening of the Pan American Games in 1967 and the aftermath of the Flood of the Century in 1997.

It also included Premier Brian Pallister, who noted Prince Philip visited Manitoba for 10 separate royal visits and tours from 1951 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon in a statement noted the Duke of Edinburgh's commitment to the Canadian Armed Forces and the special effort he made "to meet with Manitobans from all walks of life who strive to make valuable contributions to their communities."