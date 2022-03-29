Manitoba to reconstruct Rivers Dam following major flooding in summer 2020

The province has committed to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of a critical piece of infrastructure in western Manitoba.

KGS Group Ltd. has been awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the Rivers Dam on Lake Wahtopanah, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced Tuesday in Rivers, Man.

The dam controls water levels on the lake, which also serves as a provincial park that is home to a number of cottages.

"Our government has made a firm commitment to investing in climate resiliency infrastructure, to prepare for the province, to ensure that the safety of all Manitobans from future floods or extreme weather events," Piwniuk said.

In late June and early July 2020, heavy rainfall in southwestern parts of the province resulted in record flooding from the Little Saskatchewan River that affected dams in Rivers and Rapid City. Both communities are located about 220 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The water level at the dam at Rivers reached record-high levels during the rainfall, affecting surrounding communities including Brandon and the rural municipalities of Riverdale and Whitehead. The peak flow reached 12,000 cubic feet per second, which Piwniuk described as a "one in 1,000-year event," and greater than twice the previous peak outflow of 4,500 cubic feet per second.

A preliminary design of the rehabilitation of the dam, which is more than 60 years old, began last year in consultation with municipalities. Stakeholders were also consulted during the design phase, while interim repairs to the spillway were completed in winter 2021, Piwniuk said.

Piwniuk said the reconstruction of the dam — properly engineered and aligning with provincial and national standards — is being done to ensure it has a greater capacity to withstand major flooding events in the future. Construction could begin as early as this fall and is expected to take about three years to complete.

"This lake has been a place where people gather and we know how important that is to our rural Manitoba communities and those that visit as a part of a provincial park," said Eileen Clarke, minister of municipal relations, who visited the area in the summer of 2020.

Since that flood, Clarke admitted, there have been issues related to supplying water to the Rural Municipality of Riverdale, but she said the province is making an effort to avoid a recurrence.

"We don't want to see like a situation like this ever happen again," she said. "That's why we're making these investments to rehabilitate and enhance the capacity of the dam."

The province will continue to work with the municipalities of Riverdale and Oakview, local residents, landowners and the public on the repairs of the Rivers Dam through two rounds of stakeholder and public engagement expected to be conducted in the upcoming months, Piwniuk said.

He also noted the province is looking at permanent repairs for the Rapid City Dam, which is scheduled to begin this summer.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced plans to upgrade the Rivers Dam in western Manitoba on Tuesday afternoon. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)

The province is also looking at making upgrades to the Lake Saint Martin Channel, but it's waiting for approval from the federal Environment Ministry before going ahead on that project, Pinniuk said.

The Rivers Dam upgrade builds on other flood-mitigation projects as part of the Manitoba government's climate resiliency plan including:

Raising the northbound lanes of Provincial Trunk Highway 75 by up to 1.2 metres to protect the major trade route from a 2009-level flood event.

Upgrading Provincial Road 246 to Manitoba's highest loading standard to provide an efficient detour for Highway 75 as needed.

Repairing dikes and pump stations at key locations throughout Manitoba's major basins.

Investing in the Portage Diversion, including spending on repairs to the outlet structure and upgrades to the control structure.

The province has also installed nine real-time gauges to monitor water levels in reservoirs across southern Manitoba, and plans to install four additional gauges this year.