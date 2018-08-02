Painter dies after falling from roof of Real Canadian Superstore in June

A contracted painter died after falling from the roof of a Real Canadian Superstore earlier this summer, Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health confirms.

Around 3:30 p.m. on June 30, the painter fell from the roof of the Superstore at 1578 Regent Ave. in Winnipeg, a spokesperson for Safety and Health said.

The worker was taken to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating the incident.

The department issued a stop work order to the contractor, Jedi Painting and Decorating.

Tyler Owens, who owns the painting service based in Selkirk, Man., declined to comment in a Facebook message to CBC News.

A provincial spokesperson said in an email the province can't comment on the matter because it's still under investigation.

From 2008 to 2017, the Manitoba Workers Compensation Board recorded 14 workplace-related deaths as the result of falls from height, she said. The board recorded 307 workplace fatalities in total in that time span.

Workplace Safety and Health conducts targeted enforcement at workplaces across the province to ensure risks are effectively managed, she said.

"Fall protection when working at heights continues to be a priority for [Workplace Safety and Health] inspections," she wrote in an email.

CBC News has requested comment from Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore's parent company.