Manitoba police won't have roadside pot-screening devices before legalization date

No police force in Manitoba will have a roadside screening test to check for drugs in time for the legalization of recreational cannabis use.

In August, the federal government approved the Drager DrugTest 5000 as saliva-screening equipment for use by law enforcement to test for THC, the main psychoactive agent in cannabis.

The province said Wednesday it has not received any money from the federal government to purchase the federally approved equipment, which means police here won't have the device before Oct. 17.

Ottawa has earmarked $161 million over five years to cover police training and drug-testing equipment.

Until they receive the cash, police detachments in Manitoba will continue to rely on officers who are trained to detect drug impairment by observation, as will police forces that question the device's reliability in cold temperatures.

The province confirmed Manitoba's two biggest police forces — the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP — want to acquire the devices.

Manitoba plans to buy 111 of the devices within the next five years.