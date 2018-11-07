Manitoba MLA hopes MMIWG inquiry's recommendations won't 'sit on a shelf'

Manitoba provincial politician Bernadette Smith, whose sister has been missing for more than a decade, has mixed emotions as the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls releases its final report.

Her family didn't take part in the years-long inquiry, but she feels the report makes some important recommendations.

"I went to the hearing that was here in Manitoba and I saw families left broken," the NDP MLA for Point Douglas said Monday. "We just saw the, you know, lack of tools that the commissioners were given. The rush job — families were rushed through their testimony."

Smith, a vocal advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls who was elected to the Manitoba Legislature in a 2017 byelection, is a critic of the inquiry who still hopes its recommendations are implemented.

Her sister Claudette was 21 when she went missing July 24, 2008. Her family wears T-shirts with Claudette on them "just as a reminder to people … that she's still missing," Smith told Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning radio show Information Radio.

"While this inquiry went on … women continued to be murdered. Women continued to go missing, and there is no resources for families."

Governments should focus on the inquiry recommendations that can be implemented immediately, as well as those that match recommendations in previous reports, such as the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry, she said.

Smith criticized the lack of a "families-first approach" in the way the inquiry was led; families who spoke at the hearings didn't receive adequate support, she said.

Inquiry commissioners travelled the country for three years, visiting dozens of communities and hearing testimony from more than 2,000 Canadians.

The final report was released in Gatineau, Que., on Monday during a ceremony that included a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Thelma Favel of Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, great-aunt and guardian of Tina Fontaine, stood next to Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde during the ceremony.

The discovery of Fontaine's body in the Red River in Winnipeg in 2014, when the girl was just 15, catalyzed demands for a national inquiry.

"She can feel her energy, her spirit is here," Bellegarde said on behalf of Favel, who was too emotional to speak.

Favel also wanted Bellegarde to say she wants safe shelters and support services for young people to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.

"The doors were shut on Tina."

Smith agrees with some of the recommendations in the commissioner's report — such as the call for a national action plan — but she said the $92-million cost of the inquiry would likely have been better spent on initiatives that would have kept women safe.

She hopes the report's recommendations won't simply "sit on a shelf," like so many other previous studies, she said.

Support needed for families

Smith's experience with police following her sister's disappearance reflects a wider problem facing families of missing and murdered Indigneous women across the country, she said.

It took 10 days for police to start investigating, she said.

"Families really need to know that their cases are being taken seriously and that they're being investigated, and that they're not being glossed over. And that families aren't being told, 'Well, maybe they're out there partying somewhere,' or 'They'll just turn up.' "

Claudette Osborne was 21 when she went missing in July 2008. (CBC)

The report calls for sweeping reforms to the justice system, saying federal funds should be used to bolster the ranks of Indigenous police forces and to hire more Indigenous judges, justices of the peace and police officers.

The report also calls on provincial and territorial governments to improve the restraining order system by making them "available, accessible, promptly issued and effectively serviced and resourced" — to help Indigenous women stay out of harm's way when faced with violent partners.

The inquiry recommendations also call for guaranteed access to financial support, legislated paid leave and disability benefits and "appropriate trauma care" for Indigenous victims of crime or other traumatic events.

Smith called Manitoba "Ground Zero" for the problem in Canada, noting that Sagkeeng has a higher number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls than any other community in the country.

"Something has to be done and it's up to the governments, but it's also up to us as a society to start shifting the way we act and treat each other," she said.