Manitoba RCMP searching for witness who chased suspect in 2019 sexual assault

Police in Manitoba are working to identify someone who broke up a sexual assault and chased away the perpetrator two years ago.

RCMP in Oakbank, just east of Winnipeg, received a report last April about a girl who was sexually assaulted in June 2019 in Train Whistle Park, in the town of Beausejour.

The assault was interrupted by "an unknown witness," who then chased away the male suspect, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said the victim was a minor but did not specify her age, nor the age of the male who assaulted her.

Mounties at the Oakbank detachment want to hear from the person who broke up the assault, or anyone who may have information about the incident.

They can call the RCMP at 204-444-3847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Beausejour is about 50 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

More from CBC News: