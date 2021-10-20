Wanted man poses 'immediate threat' to public in Selkirk, Interlake, Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are warning people in Selkirk, the Interlake and Winnipeg of a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous and poses an "immediate threat" to the public.

Wesley Manfred Wadien, 38, is wanted for allegedly uttering threats and pointing a gun, RCMP said. He also has several arrest warrants out for other offences.

Investigators are urging people in the Selkirk, the Interlake and Winnipeg to be cautious while police try to track down Wadien.

Wadien was last seen in Selkirk on Wednesday at noon, then again driving erratically on Highway 17 near Road 12 East shortly before 4 p.m., RCMP said. He was driving a white Dodge Ram truck, licence plate KRC 820.

Police say Wadien is also known to visit the Garden City and West Kildonan areas of Winnipeg.

He is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Wadien has short black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP warn anyone who comes across Wadien not to approach him and to call 911.

