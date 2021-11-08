Police warn about violent manslaughter suspect who violated court orders

Manitoba police are warning the public after a suspect in a homicide breached his court-ordered conditons.

In a news release, Manitoba RCMP said Robert Fleury is considered violent, and warn anyone who sees him not to approach and to call 911.

On March 1, 2021, police charged Fleury with manslaughter in connection with the death of Matthew Swain on Aug. 14, 2019.

He was released from custody, but breached his conditions. Now, there are two warrants out for his arrest.

Police describe Fleury as five feet, nine inches tall, 280 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Swain, 40, was found injured on Highway 16 near Russell, Man., and later died. (Submitted by family)

Matthew Swain, 40, died after he was found injured on a highway near the airport in Russell, Man., about 310 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Family told CBC Swain was a father of a young daughter from Gambler First Nation.