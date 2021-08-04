68-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle crash north of Winnipeg

A 68-year-old man is dead after three vehicles collided in the rural municipality of Rockwood on Tuesday night, RCMP say.

RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Highway 7 just south of Highway 236, about 40 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 11:55 p.m.

A van, a pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck had crashed.

The driver and lone occupant of the van, a 68-year-old man from Arborg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP believe the van was travelling south on Highway 7 when it crossed the centre line.

The semi was in the northbound lane and the driver, a 79-year-old man from Winnipeg, tried to avoid the collision by moving to the shoulder, but the van hit the side of the truck.

There was a pickup truck following the semi, and the van then hit that vehicle as well.

The two Winnipeg men inside the pickup, age 37 and 34, were not hurt, and neither was the semi driver.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist is investigating with the criminal collision investigative team.

