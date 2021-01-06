RCMP in The Pas, Man., searching for 54-year-old missing for several weeks

Mounties in the The Pas are looking for a man who hasn't been seen for weeks.

Around 7:45 a.m. Monday, The Pas RCMP received a report that Barry Byrtus, 54, hadn't been seen in several weeks.

Officers visited Byrtus' residence and saw mail piled up at the door, and there were no signs the man had been there recently.

Police are concerned for Byrtus' well-being.

The man is described as five feet eight inches tall and roughly 154 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

The Pas is just over 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

