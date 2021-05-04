Woman charged in killing of Tamara Benoit accused of trying to contact witness: Manitoba RCMP

More charges are being laid against a woman accused of murder, after she allegedly tried contacting an investigation witness, police say.

Tova Peters, 36, is one of three people arrested earlier this year in connection with the homicide of Tamara Benoit, 36.

Benoit was reported missing to Manitoba RCMP in July 2020. The Manitoba First Nations Police Service found her body in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie in September.

Peters and two others — a 16-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man — have been charged in connection with the killing. She was initially charged in January with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to murder.

RCMP major crimes investigators laid more charges against Peters Tuesday morning, after she tried contacting a witness in the investigation, according to police.

Peters is now also charged with obstruction of justice and breaching a court order, police say.

She remains in custody as the RCMP continue their investigation.