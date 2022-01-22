Man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in Selkirk arrested

RCMP say a man who is alleged to have assaulted two women in Selkirk, Man., on Thursday night, leaving one with serious injuries, has been arrested.

Police were called to a home on Eveline Street in the city about 35 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg just after 8 p.m. that evening, Mounties said in a news release on Friday.

Officers believe a 38-year-old man assaulted two women before running away.

A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a 35-year-old woman was treated at the scene and released, police said.

RCMP and police dogs looked for the man but weren't able to find him at the time, the release said.

On Saturday, RCMP said the 38-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and mischief in connection with the incident.

Police thanked the media and public for their assistance.