Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in Selkirk

RCMP in Selkirk, Man., are asking for help finding a man they say assaulted two women on Thursday night, leaving one with serious injuries.

Officers responded to a home on Eveline Street in the city about 35 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg around 8:05 p.m., Mounties said in a news release on Friday.

There, they said they learned that a man had assaulted two women, ages 35 and 19, before taking off.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other woman was treated at the scene and released, police said.

RCMP and police dogs looked for the man but weren't able to find him, the release said.

Vernon George Hamilton, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and mischief in connection with the incident.

Police said Hamilton is five feet, seven inches and about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.