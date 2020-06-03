2 inmates sent to hospital after separate stabbings at Stony Mountain Institution: Manitoba RCMP

Two inmates from Stony Mountain Institution were sent to hospital last weekend after being stabbed by other inmates in the maximum security wing of the federal prison, Manitoba RCMP said Wednesday.

Mounties at the Stonewall detachment received a report around 3:30 p.m. on May 31 of two separate stabbings that happened in different areas of the prison.

A 24-year-old man and 45-year-old man — both inmates — were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations into both incidents have led to attempted murder charges for three inmates, and aggravated assault charges for three other inmates.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the stabbings with help from corrections officials from Stony Mountain Institution.

