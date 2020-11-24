Manitoba RCMP looking for missing 18-year-old woman last seen Friday

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday in Manitoba's Interlake.

Skye Caplette was reported missing on Saturday, but was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on Rosedale Avenue in the village of Dunnottar, said a news release issued Tuesday. The village is about 65 kilometres north of Winnipeg on the way to Gimli.

Caplette is five feet, four inches, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black coat and black tights, RCMP said.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Caplette's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: