RCMP shooting highlights dangers of rural policing

Mounties and police leaders say the shooting of an officer in rural Manitoba Wednesday night highlights the dangers RCMP officers face on a daily basis.

"People don't seem to understand exactly that every time we go to a call, every time we stop a car, we're potentially risking our lives because we don't know most of the time who we're going to be dealing with," said L.P. Theriault, president of the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada.

"In a rural environment you truly are on your own and it just makes things a little more dangerous than typical municipal or city policing," added Pete Merrifield, national co-chair of the National Police Federation, which has applied to represent 18,000 members of the force as a union.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was seriously injured Wednesday after being shot near Onanole, Man. while responding to a report of a robbery along with another officer. He is now recovering in a Winnipeg hospital.

The shooting late Wednesday night rocked rural Manitoba and triggered a manhunt for four suspects that ended Thursday afternoon with all being captured alive.

RCMP work at a roadblock outside Onanole on Thursday morning. They're checking all vehicles going in and out of the town after an officer was shot on Wednesday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Theriault, who is an RCMP officer in Moncton, N.B., said officers from coast to coast were impacted by the shooting of their colleague.

"It gets you cause you're doing the same job, you're wearing the same uniform and say that could happen to me when you see an officer that's getting shot."

The fact Kingdon had another officer with him is something Theriault and retired RCMP officer Rob Creasser agree is a blessing and a luxury many rural cops don't have across Canada as the force continues to struggle with staffing.

Often RCMP officers are forced to make a split-second decision and decide if they will attend a call alone or wait for backup.

"To be quite honest with you I don't think there's an RCMP detachment in Canada that has the proper resources right now," Creasser, the media relations liaison for the MPPAC, said while speaking on the phone from Kamloops, B.C. Creasser knows firsthand what it's like to be alone without backup.

In 1991, he was shot at after checking on a vehicle that had been parked on the side of the road. After running the driver's name, he found out the driver was on day parole out of Red Deer, Alta. — many miles from where he had pulled the driver over.

Rob Creasser, media liaison for the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada, MPPAC, addresses the media during a news conference in 2013. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press) He said the driver went to his trunk telling him he was getting his day parole pass. Instead, he pulled out a sawed-off 22 calibre rifle and shot at him from about three feet away.

"I saw the muzzle flash and realized I didn't feel anything. I kind of fell over the front of the car and saw him running past my police car down the road."

Long lasting impact on officer's life

He remembers thinking "fight or flight," in the moment while dealing with the rush of adrenaline. The suspect then fled and took his own life. The traffic stop has continued to haunt Creasser to this day.

"I suffer from PTSD and you know I have ongoing psychological counselling that helps me and that's just one event in a long series of traumas that all police officers are exposed to."

He, Merrifield and Theriault all say the RCMP needs to beef up staffing throughout the country.

"Police officers and the RCMP, like every other police force, do dangerous work but it doesn't have to be more dangerous because they're not properly equipped and trained and have enough boots on the ground and the RCMP doesn't have enough boots on the ground," Creasser said.

With files from Samantha Samson