Mountie charged with sexual assault, sexual interference after IIU investigation

An RCMP officer faces charges after the Manitoba police watchdog investigated allegations that the officer sexually assaulted a minor while off duty.

Charges of sexual assault and sexual interference were laid following an investigation that started on July 27, says a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

In a previous news release, the IIU said the alleged sexual assault happened on July 1, but the allegations were reported by the RCMP to the police watchdog shortly before the investigation started.

At the time, the IIU said it wouldn't release any more information due to the sensitive nature of the case, other than that it took place in northern Manitoba.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler is satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred and has authorized charges, the news release says.

The RCMP officer was arrested and released and will appear in provincial court to face the two charges.

The officer, who has worked as a Mountie for 15 years, has been suspended with pay, said Tara Seel, an RCMP spokesperson.

"These are extremely serious and concerning charges," she said in an email response.

The RCMP has initiated its own internal investigation into the allegations, as required by their code of conduct, Seel said.