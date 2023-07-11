19-year-old woman dies after southern Manitoba rollover, RCMP say

A 19-year-old woman from Lorette, Man., died after the car she was a passenger in crashed early Monday morning, RCMP say.

The vehicle rolled into the ditch off of Highway 206, near New Bothwell, in the rural municipality of Hanover, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Just before 5 a.m., a passerby noticed the vehicle in the ditch, called 911 and stopped to help.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Niverville, and his passenger, the 19-year-old woman, were both severely hurt and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The woman died of her injuries in hospital later the same day.

RCMP are investigating with assistance from a forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigation team.

