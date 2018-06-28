Photos
Fly like an eagle: RCMP set Slushie the bald eagle free after long recovery
A bald eagle is back on the wing nearly two months after Mounties found it injured and stuck in the middle of semi-frozen Lynn Lake in northwestern Manitoba.
Mounties set the raptor free this week in the community, about 815 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
The bird of prey was named "Slushie" after RCMP rescued it from the slushy waters of Lynn Lake at the end of April.
It recovered in May and took off this week after RCMP transported it to an open area and released it from a dog kennel.
"Slushie was in no hurry, though, stopping to pose for a photo before taking flight," RCMP said.
