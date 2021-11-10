No evidence to back claim that officers broke man's ribs, Manitoba police watchdog concludes

Manitoba's police watchdog has cleared officers after a man claimed his ribs were broken during his arrest last summer.

The man was arrested on June 8 after RCMP officers were called to a house in Souris, Man., for a wellness check, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

He was released after police had a conversation with him and determined no offence had taken place, the IIU said in a report released Wednesday.

The man later complained to the RCMP that his ribs had been broken when police arrested him.

The Independent Investigation Unit — which investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba — contacted the man. He said he hadn't sought medical help for any injuries and preferred to deal with the RCMP Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, a federal agency that deals with complaints from the public.

In a later interview with investigators, the man said he did not believe he "was injured to the IIU standard of a serious injury," according to the unit's report.

The IIU concluded there was no evidence to back up the man's claim his ribs had been broken and said there was no reason for an independent investigation.

