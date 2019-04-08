Manitoba RCMP seize fake oxycodone containing fentanyl in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP say they've found fentanyl in counterfeit Percocet pills in Thompson for the first time.

"There may be additional pills in the community and surrounding area disguised as oxycodone that may contain fentanyl. These pills could cause serious harm or even death, and should not be consumed," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Monday afternoon.

Mounties made two seizures in February of what appeared to be oxycodone (Percocet is a brand name for oxycodone), but they were found to contain fentanyl, Courchaine said at a news conference.

During a Feb. 1 traffic stop in Thompson, a small city about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, police found contraband cigarettes and illicit drugs, including more than 1,900 pills.

"The pills included several white tablets similar in appearance to generic Percocets, which were found to contain fentanyl," Courchaine said.

Then on Feb. 22, they seized 1,400 counterfeit oxycodone pills from a home in Thompson. They were also found to contain fentanyl.

Both drug seizures were previously reported, but police didn't know the drugs contained fentanyl at the time.

"These are the first confirmed instances of illicit fentanyl in Thompson," Courchaine warned. "Any quantity of fentanyl needs to be handled with extreme care."

Fentanyl is an opioid that's 100 times more potent than morphine, As little as two milligrams can be lethal, Courchaine said.

Matthew Delaronde, 29, is wanted in connection with the second seizure. He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, but broke the conditions of his release, Courchaine said.

He's also wanted in connection with a robbery in Thompson on March 20.

Matthew Delaronde, 29, is wanted after he broke the terms of his release, Manitoba RCMP say. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

