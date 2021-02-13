Manitoba RCMP officer under investigation for alleged harassment

A Manitoba police officer is under investigation for alleged harassment.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigation Unit about the complaint against one of its off-duty officers on Feb. 10.

The complaint includes allegations of unauthorized cell phone use, mischief and criminal harassment by the officer on Dec. 26, the IIU said in a statement.

"Based on the information received, the civilian director determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to investigate," the statement said.

The IIU did not release any further information about the investigation, which is ongoing. The provincial police watchdog investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

