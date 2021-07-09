Manitoba RCMP officer investigated over alleged sexual assault

A Manitoba RCMP officer is under investigation after an allegation of sexual assault.

The Independent Investigation Unit, the organization tasked with investigating Manitoba's police forces, is looking into allegations an on-duty officer committed a sexual assault on June 27 in northern Manitoba.

RCMP received a report on July 7 about an alleged sexual assault by an RCMP officer, and reported it to the IIU on July 8.

No other details have been made public. The IIU is not releasing any further information about the incident "due to its sensitive nature," a news release said.

More from CBC Manitoba: