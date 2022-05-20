Mountie helps deliver baby on First Nation in northern Manitoba

A new mother in northern Manitoba and her baby are doing well, after they were the focus of a call two RCMP officers won't soon forget.

Responding to a call for service on Kinosao Sipi First Nation (also known as Norway House Cree Nation) Friday morning, RCMP constables Dylan Fedrau and Lindsay Bawn entered a home to find Christian Danis already in labour.

Bawn cared for the woman while Fedrau delivered the baby, an RCMP news release said.

RCMP officers later visited the family and brought the newborn an RCMP stuffed animal and a blanket, the release said.

Officers also learned the name of the baby — Dylan, after Fedrau.

Danis and Dylan are doing well, as is "very proud father" Mitchell Muskego, the RCMP release said.

Fedrau said he was "almost without words."

"I don't know that I could have anticipated helping to bring a baby into the world when I went to work in the morning, but I am so glad to have been able to help and to be one of the first to meet the little guy."

Norway House RCMP Const. Dylan Fedrau, left, and Const. Lindsay Bawn helped with the delivery on Friday. (RCMP)

Fedrau added he's truly humbled the parents named their son after him.

"I love working in this community, and to now have such an amazing, permanent, and lifelong connection to it means more to me than the family could possibly know," he said.

Kinosao Sipi First Nation is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.