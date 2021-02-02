RCMP locate missing woman, 72, safe and sound

RCMP say an elderly woman who left her residence some time last night has been found.

RCMP from the detachment in Morris, Man., had been looking for Marie Beaulieu, 72, who left her home in Stuartburn, nearly 90 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, some time Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said Beaulieu had been located safe and sound.

The police and Beaulieu's family were concerned for her wellbeing.

More from CBC News: