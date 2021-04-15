Manitoba RCMP seek help finding 15-year-old missing for nearly 2 months

RCMP are looking for information about a teenage girl who was reported missing in February, and was spotted in Winnipeg last weekend.

Prior to that, Anakeisha Thomas, 15, had last been seen on Feb. 19, after being dropped off at Peguis Mall in Peguis First Nation, about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

She was reported missing to the RCMP detachment in Fisher Branch, Man., on Feb. 25.

The girl was spotted this past weekend in Winnipeg's North End, near the corner of Stella and Dufferin Avenues, RCMP said in a news release Thursday, but police have been unable to find her.

Anakeisha is described as five foot seven and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Her family and RCMP are worried about the teen's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send in a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

