Manitoba RCMP search for missing 17-year-old last seen Monday

RCMP are searching for a missing teen who is believed to have travelled to Winnipeg.

Rosina Thomas, 17, was reported missing to RCMP in Lundar, Man., at 11:15 a.m. Monday.

She was last seen earlier Monday morning at the school in St. Laurent, Man., a community just over 80 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. At the time, she was spotted grabbing her belongings and leaving the school, police say.

Police believe she travelled to Winnipeg.

She is described as five foot three and 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5678 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

