RCMP search for missing 25-year-old who may still be in Winnipeg's North End
Sundance Backe-Peters was last seen in Winnipeg on April 24, last spoken with April 29, RCMP say
Police are searching for a woman who was last seen last weekend and last spoken to around noon Thursday.
RCMP received a report Thursday that Sundance Backe-Peters, a 25-year-old from Teulon, Man., was missing.
She was last seen on April 24 when a friend dropped her off in Winnipeg. She last in communication with someone around noon Thursday, police say.
It is possible that Backe-Peters is still somewhere in Winnipeg's North End, police say.
She is five-foot-three, has brown eyes and long brown hair with bleached ends.
Anyone with information is asked to call their local police station or RCMP in Headingley at 204-831-5951, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Teulon is a town just over 55 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
More from CBC News: