Valley River woman missing since March was spotted in Winnipeg in May, RCMP say

A woman from Valley River First Nation in western Manitoba who has been missing for over two months was recently seen in Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Melinda Lynxleg, 40, has been missing since March 31. She has not been active on social media since April 9, and she hasn't reached out to her family either, police say.

But Lynxleg was reportedly spotted in Winnipeg on May 15 on William Avenue near Sherbrook Street, which would be near the Health Sciences Centre.

Lynxleg is five feet five inches tall and 190 pounds — though police believe she may have lost a significant amount of weight. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and Lynxleg's family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call Roblin RCMP at 204-937-2164 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.