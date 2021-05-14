Manitoba man who hadn't been seen in over 2 months found safe, RCMP say

A Winnipeg man working in northern Manitoba who hadn't been heard from in over two months has been found safe, police say.

Robert McMahon, 33, was reported missing on April 9.

He hadn't spoken with family since last December. He was supposedly working around Lynn Lake, Man., a town nearly 815 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, but he hadn't been seen in the area in over two months, police say.

But Manitoba RCMP issued a release Friday saying McMahon was found safe.

Police thank the public and media for their assistance in the matter.

