RCMP search for 24-year-old last seen at gas station in St. Laurent, Man.

RCMP officers from the detachment in Lundar, Man. are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing last weekend.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Mounties received a report that Crystel Mary Rose Thomas was missing.

Thomas was last seen at 1:15 a.m. Saturday at a gas station in St. Laurent, Man., a community near the eastern shore of Lake Manitoba located over 80 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police believe she was either travelling south to Winnipeg, or north to Thompson, Man.

Thomas was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants and carrying a backpack and duffel bag, police say. (Submitted by RCMP)

Thomas is 5'10" tall, weighs 130 lbs, has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants and carrying a backpack and duffel bag, police say.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088, Ashern RCMP at 204-768-2311, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Secure online tips can also be made at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

