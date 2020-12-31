RCMP searching for 56-year-old last seen in Powerview, Man., at least 2 weeks ago

Mounties in Powerview, Man., are searching for a man who was last seen at least two weeks ago.

RCMP received a report on Dec. 26 that Clifford Guimond, a 56-year-old from Sagkeeng First Nation, was missing.

Guimond was last seen sometime between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 in Powerview, a town just over 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, police say.

Guimond is six feet tall and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-2222, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or manitobacrimestoppers.com.

