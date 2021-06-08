Police searching for 40-year-old man whose truck was found abandoned in rural Manitoba
Clifford Joseph was last seen leaving home in RM of St. Clements early Monday, truck found later that day
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old man whose pickup truck was found abandoned Monday in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.
Mounties received a report of a missing person from the rural municipality of St. Clements around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Clifford Joseph was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East, in the RM, at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Later that day, his 1997 green Ford Ranger was found abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East, police say.
Joseph is about six feet tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and black Champion brand shoes.
RCMP continue to investigate. A search and rescue team has been deployed to the area.
Anyone with information about Joseph's disappearance should call the RCMP detachment in Selkirk at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
The RM of St. Clements is roughly 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
