Police searching for 40-year-old man whose truck was found abandoned in rural Manitoba

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East in the RM of St. Clements around 3:30 a.m. Monday. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old man whose pickup truck was found abandoned Monday in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg.

Mounties received a report of a missing person from the rural municipality of St. Clements around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Clifford Joseph was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East, in the RM, at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Later that day, his 1997 green Ford Ranger was found abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East, police say.

Joseph is about six feet tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and black Champion brand shoes.

RCMP continue to investigate. A search and rescue team has been deployed to the area.

Anyone with information about Joseph's disappearance should call the RCMP detachment in Selkirk at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

The RM of St. Clements is roughly 40 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

