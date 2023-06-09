Manitoba RCMP identify remains of First Nations woman missing for 3 years

RCMP say officers have found the remains of a First Nations woman who has been missing for more than three years, and believe her death was homicide.

Melinda Lynxleg, 41, was last seen at the beginning of April 2020 at Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation, also known as Valley River First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Dauphin, Man.

Lynxleg's remains were discovered in San Clara, Man., about 45 kilometres northwest of the First Nation, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, RCMP said in an update on Friday.

Earlier this week, police said they had new information about an abandoned residence in the hamlet.

Investigators will provide more information at a news conference on Friday at 1 p.m.

Officers from the RCMP's search and rescue team, major crime services, forensic identification unit and the Roblin detachment, as well as a forensic anthropologist, were in San Clara to investigate, the Tuesday news release said.

In January 2021, Lynxleg's family offered a $5,000 award for information that led to her being found.