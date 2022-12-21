Manitoba RCMP looking for man, 32, charged in Easterville homicide

Mounties have issued an arrest warrant in connection to the death of a man in northern Manitoba on Dec. 17.

In addition to the arrest warrant, Chemawawin RCMP have charged Brent Jeremy George, 32, with manslaughter in the homicide of a 28-year-old man in Easterville, according to a Wednesday news release.

The victim was found unresponsive outside a home in the community, which is about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George is asked to contact the Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000 or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

