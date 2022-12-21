Content
Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP looking for man, 32, charged in Easterville homicide

Mounties have issued an arrest warrant in connection to the death of a man in northern Manitoba on Dec. 17.

Man, 28, was found unresponsive outside a home in the northern community on Dec. 17

Side-by-side mugshots of the same man, with dark hair, a mustache and a short goatee.
Manitoba RCMP have released two photos and issued a warrant for the arrest of Brent Jeremy George, 32, who has been charged with manslaughter in the Dec. 17 homicide of a 28-year-old male in the community of Easterville, Man. (Manitoba RCMP)

In addition to the arrest warrant, Chemawawin RCMP have charged Brent Jeremy George, 32, with manslaughter in the homicide of a 28-year-old man in Easterville, according to a Wednesday news release. 

The victim was found unresponsive outside a home in the community, which is about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George is asked to contact the Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000 or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

