Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives cost nearly $800,000, RCMP say

Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800,000 on last summer's hunt for two fugitives wanted for three B.C. killings — a cheaper price tag than the province's top Mountie was banking on.

"I'll be honest with you, I was expecting about a million bucks, and that's kind of what I had in my mind," RCMP Assistant Commander Jane MacLatchy said in an interview with the CBC.

"That was the amount that I was willing to go to on this to get it done."

The RCMP have not previously estimated a cost for the expansive search in the northern Manitoba wilderness for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. The search, which ended with the discovery of the suspects' bodies on Aug. 7, lasted around 16 days.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were suspects in the northern B.C. homicides of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese and were charged in the death of botanist Leonard Dyck.

MacLatchy spoke Wednesday before a disaster management conference where she and Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman were to speak about their experiences during the intense police hunt.

Mental health support

MacLatchy said community members were a big help to police, but at the same time, residents felt overwhelmed and gripped with fear.

RCMP should have offered mental health support to help people process what happened, she said — not only after the manhunt, but during the search.

"In hindsight, I would have sent more folks up to help the communities themselves, both with the media and that sense of fear," MacLatchy said, and the RCMP also should have had media spokespeople on site.

"We did help with the people we had on the ground, but I think some dedicated media relations types and perhaps some mental health types" would have helped, she said.

Police also struggled with radio communications up north, but there was little they could do about spotty infrastructure, MacLatchy said.

The cost of the manhunt still isn't finalized, but it's "expected to be well under $800,000," spokesperson Robert Cyrenne said in an email.

Significant expenses include overtime costs and backfilling the positions of employees sent to the Gillam area, MacLatchy said.

She thought the price would be higher because police had to move quickly to deploy staff and resources.

"Even though we were putting a lot of resources on this thing, we were very cognizant that we were spending taxpayers' money," MacLatchy said. "We wanted to make sure that we got the best bang for the buck."

Overall, MacLatchy deems the mission a success. They found the two young men when there was a risk they would be missing forver.

Throughout the search, police remained confident the suspects were nearby, since there were no confirmed sightings of the duo anywhere else, she said.