22-year-old dies from injuries after crash with gravel truck

A young man from southwestern Manitoba has died following a collision with a gravel truck, police say.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, RCMP from Killarney, Man. responded to a report of an injured man lying next to his vehicle off a road in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester, more than 250 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Police believe the man, 22, was driving his pickup truck and collided into the rear trailer of a large gravel truck, but the driver of the gravel truck wasn't aware of the collision.

The gravel truck continued on, while the pickup truck eventually stopped in a field beside Road 125 West, south of Highway 3 and about 16 kilometres west of Highway 10, RCMP say.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Killarney RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

