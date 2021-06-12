RCMP in Manitoba are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous as they continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of Clifford Joseph.

Police said Saturday Eric Paul Wildman, 34, was last seen on foot in East Kildonan in Winnipeg. He's known to frequent the city and the rural municipality of St. Clements, where he's from, police said.

Clifford Joseph, 40, disappeared after 3:30 a.m. June 7. He was last seen then leaving his RM of St. Clements home. His 1997 green Ford Ranger was found abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East, police said on Tuesday.

In a Twitter update on Friday, RCMP said the case was considered suspicious and was in the hands of major crime investigators.

Wildman is described as six feet, two inches tall and 170 pounds, with blue eyes.

RCMP asked the public not to approach him.