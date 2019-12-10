RCMP make largest meth bust in Manitoba's history

A 16-month investigation has resulted in the largest meth seizure in Manitoba's history, RCMP say.

Officers working on the cross-border Project Declass investigation seized 22 kilograms of methamphetamine and 43 kg of cocaine, with a total street value of $6.5 million, Mounties said at a news conference in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Five vehicles were also seized, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and 11 people were arrested, with 66 charges laid.

Kenny Erstelle, one of the people arrested, is a member of the Hells Angels, RCMP said.

Meth in Manitoba and outlaw motorcycle gangs "are undeniably linked," RCMP assistant commissioner Jane McClatchy said at the news conference.

"Despite what they want you to believe, outlaw motorcycle gangs such as the Hells Angels are criminal organizations, whose illegal activities cause harm and victimization in communities across Canada."

Project Declass was a partnership of the RCMP, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Canada Border Services Agency.

The RCMP were surprised that the drug network they took down consisted of numerous individuals from various organized crime organizations throughout Manitoba and Western Canada, McClatchy said.

"It's important to underline that this drug trafficking network was very well connected," Manitoba RCMP superintendent Lisa Moreland said.

"We have no doubt that they would have trafficked cocaine and meth into our communities."

The 22 kg of methamphetamine seized translates to 220,000 hits, Moreland said, as only one-tenth of a gram of meth is required to get high.

Had police not intervened, the drug network would have started trafficking fentanyl by kilograms, Moreland alleged.

Charges laid include trafficking meth and cocaine, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime and money laundering.

Project Declass started in August 2018, after two people in Winnipeg were arrested for allegedly trying to import 40 kg of cocaine into Manitoba, Moreland said.

More than 150 RCMP officers were involved in the execution of nine search warrants: seven in Winnipeg, one in St. Laurent, Man., and one in Calgary, Alta.

The investigation continues, RCMP said.

'One step ahead'

"As criminal activity gets more sophisticated and criminals get more sophisticated, it certainly challenges police forces to become more sophisticated as well," Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said at Tuesday's media conference.

"It's nice to see when police forces are one step ahead of criminal activity."

Cullen said there are four takeaways from Project Declass:

Seizing that amount of drugs will have a positive impact on Manitoba communities.

The arrests will impact the drug networking chain and general drug distribution in the province.

The consequences that come with criminal activity.

The possessions and proceeds seized can be put back into the community.

Winnipeg Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers, who also spoke Tuesday, said another good consequence is the amount of meth seized will result in a large number of needles not winding up on Winnipeg streets.