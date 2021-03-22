Manitoba RCMP officers did not contribute to man's gunshot wounds in July 2020 incident, investigators find

No Manitoba RCMP officers "contributed in any way" to a man allegedly shooting himself after police responded to a call about a potentially armed and barricaded man at a house in Riding Mountain National Park, an investigation concluded.

Mounties were called to a house in Riding Mountain National Park, nearly 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, about a domestic incident July of last year.

The man had locked himself inside the home and "refused to comply with police orders," according to a July news release issued by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), one of the province's police oversight bodies.

The RCMP tactical unit was called in. When officers decided to "breach the front door" and enter the home, the injured man surrendered to police, says the IIU's final investigation report, which was released publicly Monday.

Police noted at the time that the man had sustained self-inflicted gunshot wounds, and he was sent to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg to be treated, the report says.

Any injury caused by the discharge of a firearm falls within the definition of a serious injury under IIU regulations, so IIU investigators opened an investigation against the RCMP officers involved, the report says.

Investigators reviewed officers' notes, incident reports and photographs from the scene. They also interviewed the injured man while he was in hospital, the report says.

In the end, investigators found that the RCMP was in no way responsible for the man's gunshot wounds, the report says.

Investigators concluded the man was unlawfully in the home at the time of the incident, and that he did not communicate with policy before shooting himself or leaving the residence.

The man also admitted to the RCMP that had shot himself and caused his injuries, and IIU investigators obtained a written statement from the man with the same testimony, the report says.

"[He] advised IIU investigators that the RCMP did not act as a catalyst for his action ... and did not suffer any other injuries as a result of his interaction with police," the report says.

The IIU informed the public that it had finished its investigation into this matter last August, saying it had to hold on to the final report because the man had charges pending before the courts with regards to the incident.

The file into this matter is now closed, the report says.

