Manitoba RCMP looking for 2 people after hunter shot and wounded inside wooden hunting blind

Police are asking for the public's help to find two people who were in a field near Malonton, Man., on Wednesday, after a hunter in the area was shot through the walls of his blind early that morning.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was preparing for a day of hunting with a 41-year-old man in the blind on the treeline of a field near Municipal Road 11 East, just east of Malonton, 77 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Wednesday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

The two men were watching a deer in the middle of the field when a white pickup truck pulled up and parked at the field's entrance, the release says. Two males got out of the truck and at least one of them shot at the deer, police said.

But the shots went through the wooden walls of the blind, and one of them hit the 45-year-old man inside.

Police got the call around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the release said. The victim was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are looking for the two people who were in the truck. They were wearing orange at the time, and the truck is believed to be an older model white Chevrolet pickup, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.