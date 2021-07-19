30-year-old woman charged after man dies at Cross Lake, Man., nursing station

A 30-year-old woman from Cross Lake has been charged with manslaughter in connection to an incident on the weekend, RCMP say.

A 30-year-old man in Cross Lake died at the local nursing station on Saturday, after a report from RCMP just before noon of a man needing medical attention.

On July 18, the woman was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Thompson on Monday.

Cross Lake RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

The community is located about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.