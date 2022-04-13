RCMP to close all major highways in southern Manitoba as storm arrives

Manitoba RCMP are preparing to shut down all major highways in the southern part of the province as a major spring snow storm approaches.

In a news release issued shortly after 8 p.m., RCMP said it has decided to close all of the major roads around midnight Tuesday, or whenever it begins to snow.

Police are strongly advising people against travelling and warning those who do that rescuers may not be help them if they get stranded or need assistance.

For an updated list of road conditions and closures, visit the Manitoba 511 page.