Manitoba Mounties to be led by first female commanding officer

For the first time in its nearly 87-year history Manitoba's Mounties will be led by a woman.

Chief Supt. Jane MacLatchy was appointed as commanding officer of D Division on Tuesday.

MacLatchy replaces former assistant commissioner Scott Kolody, who retired after 34 years of service on Monday.

Born in Halifax, MacLatchy joined the RCMP in 1988 as a general duty police officer in Prince George, B.C.

In a career spanning more than 30 years MacLatchy has worked in various roles across the country, most recently as director of the parliamentary protective service in Ottawa.

In her new role, which begins on Feb. 11, MacLatchy will lead about 1,000 police officers and 500 civilian employees in 80 detachments across the province.

She will be one of seven female commanding officers in the RCMP, out of a total of 15 across the country.

Chief Supt. Jane MacLatchy (standing) is seen on Parliament Hill in 2001. She has been appointed to lead D Division. (Fred Chartrand/ The Canadian Press)

RCMP have come under fire in recent years after thousands of claims of harassment and sexual abuse against women in the force have surfaced.

Last March, Brenda Lucki became the RCMP's first permanent female commissioner. Bev Busson held the role on an interim basis in 2006-2007.

According to the RCMP's website, women could not join the force until 1974.