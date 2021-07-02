Mountie charged with careless use of a firearm after police watchdog investigation

Manitoba's police watchdog announced updates in two investigations on Friday morning, including one where an RCMP constable was charged with careless use of a firearm after he shot his service gun in his home while off duty last year, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says.

The charge was laid after the watchdog's civilian director Zane Tessler got a Crown opinion from the Manitoba Prosecution Service and determined there are "reasonable grounds to believe an offence occurred under the Criminal Code," the unit said in a news release.

Const. Jacob Clement has been issued a summons to appear in Brandon Provincial Court on Aug. 12, the release said.

The charge stems from an incident that happened on June 27, 2020. It was reported to the watchdog the same day and announced publicly three days later, an earlier news release said. No injuries were reported as a result of that incident, the earlier release said.

Since the matter is now before the courts, the Independent Investigation Unit won't comment further on the investigation.

No charges in fatal flip

The unit also announced an update in what it described as a fatal vehicle flip that happened after an abandoned police chase.

The vehicle flipped around midnight on Jan. 22 in Morden. The Morden Police Service reported it to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba the next day, the watchdog said in a separate news release.

The Independent Investigation Unit said according to that notification, a police officer tried to pull over a vehicle but it took off. The officer then chased the vehicle, but stopped for safety reasons.

Later — though the news release does not say how much later — that same officer found the vehicle flipped on its side in a field, with the driver and passenger both nearby and in need of medical attention. Both were taken to hospital. The passenger, who was described only as a man, has since died, the news release said.

Investigators met with the driver of the vehicle and three civilian witnesses. Because there was a death, a request for a civilian monitor was made to the Manitoba Police Commission, the release said.

Investigators also reviewed police radio transmissions and dispatch records, an RCMP collision analyst report, scene photographs, notes and reports from various witness officers, a pursuit driving report, video surveillance footage, the driver's medical and pathology report, and the Morden Police Service pursuit policy.

Tessler concluded there was no evidence that any officer contributed to the collision, or that would justify making anyone the subject officer of the investigation, the release said. As a result, there is no further requirement or need for the unit to continue investigating, it said.

The driver remains before the courts on charges, though the release did not say what they were. Tessler's full report on the death will be released once those charges are dealt with, the release said.