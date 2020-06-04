Manitoba RCMP find Gimli woman who was missing for over 3 weeks
Manitoba RCMP found a woman who was reported missing from the rural municipality of Gimli more than three weeks ago.
Laura Jeanne Powell, 25, was reported missing on May 11
Manitoba RCMP found a woman who was reported missing from the rural municipality of Gimli more than three weeks ago.
Laura Jeanne Powell, 25, was found safe, police announced in a media release Wednesday.
They did not say where she was found.
Police believed Powell was somewhere in Winnipeg when they started their search.
Manitoba RCMP thank the public for their help.
More from CBC News: