3 people killed in 3 separate crashes on Manitoba highways in 12-hour period: RCMP

Three people were killed in three different car crashes across Manitoba in a span of less than 12 hours over New Year's Eve and early New Year's Day, RCMP say.

The first took place just before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and Road 129 W., in the southwestern Manitoba rural municipality of Whitehead, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Investigators believe the driver of a westbound pickup truck — a 43-year-old man from the RM of Wallace-Woodworth — hit another westbound vehicle from behind.

A 56-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation who was a passenger in the second vehicle was killed in the collision, police said. The driver of that vehicle — a 64-year-old woman, also from Sioux Valley — was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Mounties were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, four kilometres south of Dauphin at the intersection of Road 142 N.

Police believe a northbound SUV collided with another northbound vehicle from behind.

The vehicle that was hit rolled into the ditch. The 35-year-old man from St. Theresa Point First Nation who was driving was thrown from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

The 70-year-old man driving the SUV, from the RM of Dauphin, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third collision took place at 2:45 a.m. on New Year's Day, the RCMP's news release said.

Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover on a bridge located in the main road of Berens River, a community on the eastern side of Lake Winnipeg.

Police believe the driver lost control of the southbound vehicle, which drove off the embankment and rolled onto the ice.

The 22-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and forensic collision reconstructionists are investigating all three fatal collisions.