Girl, 14, killed in Manitoba highway crash

A 14-year-old girl has died after two vehicles collided on a Manitoba highway Saturday morning, RCMP say.

The girl was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old man from Maryfield, Sask., heading west on Manitoba's Highway 14 in the rural municipality of Montcalm, about 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Around 10:30 a.m., an RCMP patrol officer from Morris, Man., came across the crash site, roughly eight kilometres from the highway's intersection with Highway 75, police said in a news release Sunday.

Police say the westbound vehicle crossed the centre line and hit another vehicle heading east, which was being driven by a man, 62, from Ste. Agathe, Man.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 62-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle wasn't injured.

Police say the vehicles' occupants were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The investigation continues.

